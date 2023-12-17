PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party

Actors marched and dumped tea into Boston Harbor Saturday night to commemorate the iconic Boston Tea Party 250 years before.

7 photos
1/7
Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Colonials march to the wharf as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
2/7
Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images
The Red Coats arrive as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
3/7
Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Re-enactors dump tea into the harbor as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
4/7
NBC10 Boston
Tea being dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
5/7
NBC10 Boston
Tea being dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
6/7
NBC10 Boston
Tea dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
7/7
NBC10 Boston
Fireworks go off to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

This article tagged under:

boston tea party

More Photo Galleries

Photos: The Israel-Hamas War
Photos: The Israel-Hamas War
See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts
See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts
See photos from the ‘March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C.
See photos from the ‘March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C.
Your Photos: First snow of the season
Your Photos: First snow of the season
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us