70-year-old man struck in New Haven has died: police

A 70-year-old man who was struck in New Haven on Sunday night has died and police said the driver who hit him left the scene.

Officers responded to the area of Whalley Avenue and Brownell Street at 9:26 p.m. Sunday and found 70-year-old Yusuf Suat Gursey, of New Haven, injured and in the road.

He was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital and medical staff determined that his injuries were life-threatening. Police said he later died.

Police later found the vehicle.

They are asking anyone who has information or saw what happened to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).