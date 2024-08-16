Amtrak train collides with pickup truck in Stonington

An Amtrak train struck a pickup truck in Stonington Friday morning, according to police.

The pickup was at the crossing on Island Road by Walker's Marina, police said.

The train was heading east when it hit the pickup around 8:40 a.m.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and was not injured, according to police.

Amtrak posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that all service between New London and Kingston, Rhode Island was delayed or stopped because of the crash, but as of 10:30 a.m., service was running again.