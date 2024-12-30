Putnam

ATV rider damaged Putnam town grounds then got into a crash and fled: police

An ATV rider is accused of causing significant damage to town property in Putnam and then reportedly fled from the scene of a crash over the weekend.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash involving a vehicle and an ATV on Providence Street on Saturday around 4 p.m. near the Putnam Municipal Complex. It was reported that the ATV driver fled from the scene after the crash.

Investigators said the ATV pulled out into traffic from a sidewalk, suddenly decelerated, was hit from behind by a vehicle and then fled. The vehicle had minor damage and no injuries were reported.

According to police, just before the accident, the ATV rider had been driving on the grounds of the Putnam Municipal Complex and caused significant damage to a portion of the lawn.

A 20-year-old Putnam man was identified as a suspect and is facing charges including criminal mischief, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on January 8.

