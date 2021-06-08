Body Pulled From Lake in Winchester

A body has been pulled from a lake in Winchester on Tuesday morning.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police said they were called to Winchester lake after firefighters recovered a body near an overturned canoe.

According to investigators, the man's identity is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

Authorities said the man was reported missing to Winchester Police last night and his vehicle was found near the Winchester Lake boat launch.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause and manner of death.