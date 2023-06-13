Breeze Airlines offering ‘summer blockbuster' sale on flights from Bradley Airport

Breeze Airways is offering what it calls “summer blockbuster” fares, starting at $41 one way, on 11 routes from Hartford for flights between July 5 through Aug. 8. You have to purchase them by June 19.

Breeze “Summer Blockbuster” Fares

From Bradley Airport to:

Charleston, South Carolina: starting from $49

Las Vegas, Nevada: starting from $119

Fort Myers, Florida: starting from $95

New Orleans, Louisiana: starting from $69

Norfolk, Virginia: starting from $41

Phoenix, Arizona: starting from $119

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina: starting from $49

Richmond, Virginia: starting from $42

Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida: starting from $80

Tampa, Florida: starting from $65

Vero Beach, Florida: starting from $79

