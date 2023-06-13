Bradley Airport

Breeze Airlines offering ‘summer blockbuster' sale on flights from Bradley Airport

Breeze Airways is offering what it calls “summer blockbuster” fares, starting at $41 one way, on 11 routes from Hartford for flights between July 5 through Aug. 8. You have to purchase them by June 19.

  • Charleston, South Carolina: starting from $49
  • Las Vegas, Nevada: starting from $119
  • Fort Myers, Florida: starting from $95
  • New Orleans, Louisiana: starting from $69
  • Norfolk, Virginia: starting from $41
  • Phoenix, Arizona: starting from $119
  • Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina: starting from $49
  • Richmond, Virginia: starting from $42
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida: starting from $80
  • Tampa, Florida: starting from $65
  • Vero Beach, Florida: starting from $79
Learn more here.

