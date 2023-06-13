Breeze Airlines offering ‘summer blockbuster' sale on flights from Bradley Airport

Breeze Airways is offering what it calls “summer blockbuster” fares, starting at $41 one way, on 11 routes from Hartford for flights between July 5 through Aug. 8. You have to purchase them by June 19.
Breeze “Summer Blockbuster” Fares
From Bradley Airport to:
- Charleston, South Carolina: starting from $49
- Las Vegas, Nevada: starting from $119
- Fort Myers, Florida: starting from $95
- New Orleans, Louisiana: starting from $69
- Norfolk, Virginia: starting from $41
- Phoenix, Arizona: starting from $119
- Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina: starting from $49
- Richmond, Virginia: starting from $42
- Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida: starting from $80
- Tampa, Florida: starting from $65
- Vero Beach, Florida: starting from $79
