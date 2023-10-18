Brew Fest coming to Dunkin' Park in Hartford this weekend

Dunkin’ Park is going to be home to a different kind of goat this weekend.

The G.O.A.T. “Greatest of All Time" Brew Fest is happening on Saturday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, home of the Hartford Yard Goats.

Around 50 breweries and wineries are expected to participate. See the full list here.

Early admission starts at 2 p.m. and general admission starts at 3 p.m. The event goes on until 6 p.m.

Several bands will be performing during the event.

