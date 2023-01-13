Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police.

Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St.

They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit the back bumper of a gray 2008 Honda Civic, causing the Civic to veer into the northbound lane, where a commercial Dodge Ram tow truck heading north hit the passenger side, causing heavy damage to the Civic.

American Medical Response and the Southington Fire Department responded.

The driver of the Civic, a 27-year-old Bristol man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Hartford-area hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to Southington Police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Brandon Lanza at (860) 378-1600 or email blanza@southingtonpolice.org and reference CFS: 2300002009.