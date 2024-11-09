Plainfield

Car crashes into tree in Plainfield, 1 injured

Plainfield Fire Co. #1

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Plainfield early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to Robin Road just before 3 a.m. for the crash.

A photo posted by Plainfield Fire Company #1 shows damage to the vehicle. The vehicle appeared to be intertwined in the branches of the tree.

Only one person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Fire officials said the person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

