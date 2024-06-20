North Haven

15-year-old arrested at North Haven movie theater for carrying replica handgun: police

By Cat Murphy

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A teen boy was arrested at a North Haven movie theater Wednesday night after police found him in possession of a replica handgun.

The North Haven Police Department said officers responded to the Cinemark movie theater on Universal Drive after receiving multiple reports of an individual concealing a red and black firearm in his waistband.

The individual was also overheard discussing the gun with others, according to a statement posted to the department's Facebook page Thursday morning.

Police said the responding officers identified a 15-year-old New Haven boy in possession of an imitation Glock handgun.

The teen was issued a summons on-scene for breach of peace and carrying a facsimile firearm before being released into the custody of his father, the Facebook post said.

