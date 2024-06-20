15-year-old arrested at North Haven movie theater for carrying replica handgun: police

A teen boy was arrested at a North Haven movie theater Wednesday night after police found him in possession of a replica handgun.

The North Haven Police Department said officers responded to the Cinemark movie theater on Universal Drive after receiving multiple reports of an individual concealing a red and black firearm in his waistband.

The individual was also overheard discussing the gun with others, according to a statement posted to the department's Facebook page Thursday morning.

Police said the responding officers identified a 15-year-old New Haven boy in possession of an imitation Glock handgun.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The teen was issued a summons on-scene for breach of peace and carrying a facsimile firearm before being released into the custody of his father, the Facebook post said.