CT Humane Society: new Wilton resource center to open next fall

Earlier this month, the Connecticut Humane Society broke ground on a new animal resource center in Wilton.

The organization says the new center is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

According to the organization, this new resource center will provide reduced-fee veterinary services, a pet food pantry and a classroom. There will also be accommodations for pets seeking adoption.

Recently, elected officials on CT's Bipartisan Animal Welfare Caucus visited the 18-acre site at 863 Danbury Road in Wilton.

According to Reps. Rachel Chaleski and Nicole Klarides-Ditria, the new Wilton location will replace the existing Westport facility that CT Humane Society currently operates.

State officials also say three houses on the land will be torn down to make way for the resource center once a demolition permit is secured.

The Connecticut Humane Society's other main facilities are located in Waterford and Newington.