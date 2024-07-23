EEE found in mosquitoes in Connecticut for first time this season

Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in mosquitoes in Connecticut for the first time this season.

Four mosquitoes trapped in Canterbury on July 16 tested positive for EEE, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) in New Haven. The mosquitoes were trapped at a location on Quinnebaug Camp Road.

Humans can contract EEE through a bite by an infected mosquito. Human cases are rare, but can be very serious. Approximately 40% of people who become infected die from complications of the virus.

Symptoms can include fever with chills, body aches, and joint pain. In more serious cases, patients can develop meningitis or encephalitis (infection of the brain).

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the CAES says residents should: