Family of tow truck driver killed in North haven hit-and-run seeks justice

The family of a tow truck driver killed in a hit-and-run in North Haven is calling for justice.

Chris Russell lost his life in May of 2022 after he pulled over to help another driver on Interstate 91 in North Haven.

Court documents say Luis Resto struck and killed Russell, while operating a vehicle after using heroin.

Resto was in New Haven Superior Court Wednesday. NBC Connecticut confirmed with the court that Resto took a plea deal on Wednesday, but a court clerk said documentation with any further specifics about court happenings were not yet available.

NBC Connecticut spoke with Russell’s family who tells us they are not happy with the outcome.

"That's why he did the job. He was there to help,” Kelly Veith, Russell’s sister, said.

There's not a day that goes by where Veith and their mom, Lisa Wroniak, don't think about Russell.

"Today, we were hoping we would go in, talk to the judge and he'd understand that Chris was a great person who deserved more. But that’s not what we got,” Veith said.

In 2023 after his arrest, Resto plead not guilty to eight charges, including manslaughter. On Wednesday, Russell’s attorney told NBC Connecticut that he plead guilty and took responsibility for his actions.

With a plea deal underway, Russell’s family is concerned it will mean less time behind bars for Resto.

"It's not fair. It's not a good justice system, I used to have faith in it, and I’ve lost my faith in it,” Veith said.

Now, Russell’s family is preparing for sentencing, where they'll learn the official amount of time Resto will serve.

They say there will be a strong show of support from friends, family and the tow truck community in court that day.

"We can't bring Chris back, but we do want to keep it going, we want to fight for the future tow truck drivers,” Wroniak said.

Resto's sentencing is on April 2 at New Haven Superior Court.