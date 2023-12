A fire at Mystic Seaport is under investigation on Saturday.

Museum officials said there was a fire on the roof of the carve shop at the village museum. It was quickly contained.

The museum did not give details about the extent of any damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The museum remains open at this time.