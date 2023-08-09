Guster is first in a series of free outdoor summer concerts in Hartford

“Hartford Live” concerts are back at State House Square in Hartford and Guster will be performing a free outdoor show on Wednesday night.

A news release from the office of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said this is the first concert of eight shows planned for this year, which will take place nearly every Thursday for the rest of the summer. The outdoor concerts are free.

The Guster concert will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cimafunk will perform Thursday.

The Hartford Live music series will feature music, food trucks and a beer garden.