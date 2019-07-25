Hidden in Plain Sight Roads to Nowhere: Banton Street, North Haven

North Haven Historical Society A neighborhood in North Haven that was thriving decades ago is no longer in existence. Three dozen homes lined what used to be Banton Street in an area tucked away in the woods behind a rest stop on the Wilbur Cross Parkway. North Haven Historical Society Banton Street, which was constructed in the 1920s along the banks of the Quinnipiac River, was prone to flooding. With upstream development, the flooding became exponentially worse, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It became too dangerous to stay. Holly LaPrade A still photo from home videos of a family that once lived in Banton Street. NBC Connecticut Today what was once Banton Street has become the Quinnipiac River State Park. NBC Connecticut By the 1970s, the state bought out all of the residents and removed the buildings. Foundations and fences are all that remain in what eventually became Quinnipiac River State Park.

