Hidden in Plain Sight Roads to Nowhere: Banton Street, North Haven

A neighborhood in North Haven that was thriving decades ago is no longer in existence. Three dozen homes lined what used to be Banton Street in an area tucked away in the woods behind a rest stop on the Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Banton Street, which was constructed in the 1920s along the banks of the Quinnipiac River, was prone to flooding. With upstream development, the flooding became exponentially worse, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It became too dangerous to stay.
A still photo from home videos of a family that once lived in Banton Street.
A still photo from home videos of a family that once lived in Banton Street.
A still photo from home videos of a family that once lived in Banton Street.
A still photo from home videos of a family that once lived in Banton Street.
A still photo from home videos of a family that once lived in Banton Street.
Today what was once Banton Street has become the Quinnipiac River State Park.
By the 1970s, the state bought out all of the residents and removed the buildings. Foundations and fences are all that remain in what eventually became Quinnipiac River State Park. 
