Homes around pond in Portland still flooded; residents frustrated waiting for pumping to begin

People who live along Jobs Pond in Portland are frustrated as pumping of the pond has not started, after federal and state funding was secured for the project.

NBC Connecticut first reported on the story of the rising water levels in March, that inundated homes and forced many to move.

Currently, nine homes have been vacated, according to residents. For those who have stayed, it’s an around-the-clock fight to keep water out of their homes, or at least at a low level.

“In the beginning, I had patience. I have no patience anymore,” said resident Ellen Mantel. “I’m just angry. Angry because of everything we’re gonna have to go through to repair all the damages. I mean, it’s crazy.”

Mantel said the water has gone down about a foot, but many still have feet of water in their basements, with mounting electric bills.

“[My mother’s] power bill last month was $1,600. The month before that was $1,000. Eversource gives us no break,” Mantel said.

The humidity is just adding to the problem. The standing water is smelling and attracting bugs like gnats and spiders. Even fish and frogs have made their way into people’s homes.

“I still have probably five feet of water in my basement,” Laurie Ivers said. “Our house smells cause it’s stagnant water. My husband went in the basement last night, opened the windows because it’s getting so humid, now our hardwood floors are warping.”

“Our floor and our walls have separated because of the erosion that’s taking place underneath,” said Jeanne Bishop. “This is so long it’s been going on. I don’t get it. I know government is slow and they say this is fast, but…”

More than $560,000 in federal funding was secured for the pump out project in May, and $187,500 in state funding followed in June.

Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley said Tuesday, “the Town of Portland has been continuing to work on the Jobs Pond matter. Although the federal/state funding was able to be secured in early June, the project plans were not finalized by NRCS until just last week.”

He said the Request for Proposal was just finalized Tuesday, and was sent to contractors.

“At this point, we are waiting for the contractors to review and submit their bid proposals. Once we get that back work should be able to begin very shortly,” Curley added.

Residents hope something is done sooner than later.

“We’re hoping that within two weeks this is all said and done and those pumps are running,” said resident Veronica Ketch.

“We have lost a summer, we lost our spring, the fall is hopefully due for cleanup,” Bishop added.