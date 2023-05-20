Hundreds Attend 40th Annual CT Foodshare Walk Against Hunger in Hartford

Food insecurity is a real problem in our state.

Data from Feeding America shows that 380,310 people face hunger in Connecticut, including 83,530 children. That's one in 10 people or one in nine children who wonder where their next meal will come from.

But on Saturday, hundreds came out for Connecticut Foodshare's 40th annual Walk Against Hunger.

"There's so much food around us, I know that for a fact. People not having access to it should not be the reason why someone goes hungry," said Nerissia Ebai, of Hartford.

Dunkin' Park was also packed with people giving back to a number of food pantries and meal programs around the state.

"Rent is very high in Connecticut, childcare costs are high, healthcare costs are very high so it's understandable that people need help," said another participant.

Connecticut Foodshare's CEO Jason Jakubowski says less people face food insecurity today than during the height of the pandemic, but food banks and pantries are still seeing high demand.

"We're also in an era in which we are purchasing more food than we have ever purchased before and that's not something that foodbanks are designed to do," said Jakubowski.

That is partly due to the pandemic-era food snap benefits expiring in February, which gave anywhere from $95 to $157 a month to eligible households.

CT Foodshare's CEO says he hopes to raise $400,000, which translates to 800,000 meals for Connecticut.

Organizers say this was the most well-attended walk in years from both volunteers and food pantries. Support that is crucial as summer approaches.

"Summer is always the hardest time of year for food insecurity, students are out of school," said Jakubowski.

But advocates and volunteers are committed to bridging the hunger gap in our state.

To learn more on how you can donate, click here. To access a mobile pantry near you, click here.