I-91 Off-Ramp Closed After Truck Rollover in New Haven

Serious injuries are being reported after a truck overturned on Interstate 91 in New Haven, state police said.

Troopers said they were called to the area at approximately 1:22 p.m. for a crash involving an overturned truck on the southbound ramp to I-95 North.

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene. Police said possible serious injuries are being reported.

The off-ramp is shut down while police investigate. Anyone driving in the area is asked to take alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

It's unknown when the ramp will reopen. No additional information was immediately available.

