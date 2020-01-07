Images: Police Take Fotis Dulos, Estranged Husband of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos, Into Custody

3 photos
1/3
NBC Connecticiut
State police took Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mom, Jennifer Dulos, into custody at his home in Farmington on Tuesday.
2/3
Police at the Farmington home of Fotis Dulos.
3/3
Fotis Dulos in a state police vehicle after he was taken into custody Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Jennifer DulosFotis Dulosmissing momMissing New Canaan mommurder charge

