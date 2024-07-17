LaLiga international soccer coaches teaching youth talent in Connecticut

Connecticut kids are getting the chance to wow international soccer coaches this summer.

“I love it so much that I wanted the opportunity to play soccer here,” said Sophia Perez, of Wethersfield.

“When you play soccer, it’s a lot of commitment and a lot of hard work,” said Leon Cooley, of Hartford.

They are two of the dozens of athletes participating in LaLiga’s free soccer camp in Windsor.

It’s a weeklong free training for young Hispanic and Latino soccer players. They learn from, and compete in front of, LaLiga coaches.

LaLiga is the top professional soccer league in Spain, home to teams like Real Madrid and F.C. Barcelona.

“We are here to support them and help them put in another level,” said LaLiga coach Nil Font.

Font says they’re teaching Connecticut kids the Spanish methodology of the sport, focusing on soccer elements like the controlled pass and 1-on-1 matchups.

“The methodology is characteristic for playing short and going forward slowly and finally to score a goal,” said Font.

“I get to learn from coaches who have played overseas at that higher level,” said Cooley.

On Friday, two kids will be selected by the coaches to travel to Spain for free. Then, they’ll train in LaLiga facilities and see a game live.

“I get to hopefully play to their standards and get recognized by the quality too and be up there one day with all the greatest players, “ said Cooley.

It’s an opportunity some say aligns with their wildest dreams.

“I would like to win the Women’s World Cup and go to Real Madrid," Perez said.