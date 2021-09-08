If you are old enough to remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, you will never forget it. Everyone has a story about where you were, what you were doing and how you were feeling on that terrible day. Many of you reached out to NBC Connecticut’s Dan Corcoran to share how that moment 20 years ago changed you - and changed our world.

Below is an audio journey where you can listen to and reflect upon what happened on that Tuesday morning two decades ago. Your thoughts and your words help tell the story of this unforgettable chapter in American history.

To all those who have called and continue to call (860) 880-2844 to share a September 11th Reflection, thank you.

By leaving a message you acknowledge that you are 18 years or older (or, if under 18, are also on the phone with a parent or guardian) and you give NBCUniversal permission to record the message and to use it across all NBCU partners and platforms, including broadcast television. If you're under 18 and want to leave a message, your parent or guardian should announce themselves first.