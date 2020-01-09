Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl at Fairfield Nursing Home

A New York man is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who was visiting a relative at a Fairfield nursing home.

Fairfield police confirmed 77-year-old Dino Carlo Gioia was charged with third-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, second-degree unlawful restraint and breach of peace.

Police said on December 24, the girl was visiting a relative at Regal Care of Southport when Gioia took the girl around the waist, pulled her toward him and grabbed her privates, saying she was beautiful.

The girl’s mother pulled her daughter away and reported Gioia, police said.

According to police, they’ve responded to multiple times for reports of inappropriate sexual behavior by Gioia, including complaints he had exposed himself and touched dementia patients in intimate areas. In one incident, he was accused of threatening to rape a female patient.

Police said Gioia has been in the nursing home for about a month. He was not arrested for the previous incidents.

Gioia appeared in court Thursday and was held on a $100,000 bond. He is next due in court on February 27.