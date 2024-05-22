Man arrested for pulling gun during road rage incident on I-91 in Windsor: police

A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun during a road rage incident on Interstate 91 in Windsor.

Connecticut State Police said a man from Bristol was arrested after repeatedly pressing on the brakes and driving in a reckless manner.

While driving, the man displayed a gun, according to police. Troopers found him shortly after near Bradley International Airport and he was taken into custody.

The man faces charges including breach of peace, reckless endangerment, threatening and reckless driving. He was released on a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 3.