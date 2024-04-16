Man arrested for allegedly threatening bar patrons with gun in Naugatuck

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening bar patrons with a gun late Thursday night in Naugatuck, police said.

The police department said they were called to Sullivan's Café on Church Street at about 11 p.m.

Authorities said they received calls about a man threatening patrons with a handgun. A man in his 40s was ultimately taken into custody and was found to be in possession of an empty holster and loaded magazine, but no gun.

Witnesses told police that a verbal argument between the man and a patron happened. The man then went outside the bar, took out a gun and pointed it at the victim, according to police.

It was later discovered that the man had taken the gun without the owner knowing.

He faces charges including theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment, threatening, interfering with an officer, breach of peace and more. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.