Man found with gunshot wound to head after crashing into porch in New Haven

A 21-year-old West Haven man was found with a gunshot wound to the head after crashing into a front porch in New Haven on Sunday night and he is in critical condition, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Goodyear Street and West Read Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday after and found the driver, a 21-year-old West Haven man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, but stable, police said.

Detectives found ballistic evidence on scene.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked top call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).