New Haven

Man found with gunshot wound to head after crashing into porch in New Haven

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

A 21-year-old West Haven man was found with a gunshot wound to the head after crashing into a front porch in New Haven on Sunday night and he is in critical condition, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Goodyear Street and West Read Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday after and found the driver, a 21-year-old West Haven man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, but stable, police said.

Detectives found ballistic evidence on scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked top call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us