Man hits neighbor with hammer after house catches fire in Derby: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly snuck into his neighbor's house and attacked him with a hammer after his house caught fire in Derby.

Police said they were called to a reported fire at a home on Roosevelt Drive around 3 a.m. Friday.

The police department said there were reports that a homeowner snuck into his neighbor's house with a hammer and struck him. The extent of injuries is unknown.

When police found the man, he had metal plates taped to his body, acting as makeshift body armor, police said.

The man is facing charges for assaulting an officer, home invasion and disorderly conduct.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.