Mystic Aquarium announces the passing of its Steller sea lion

By Bryan Mercer

Mystic Aquarium

Astro, a sea lion that lived in the Mystic Aquarium for the past 16 years has died, according to the aquarium.

In a statement, the aquarium said the animal's condition had recently deteriorated due to age-related issues and a refusal to eat and swim as he normally had. The sea lion passed "[w]ith medical assistance to prevent him from suffering," according to the aquarium's Facebook post.

Astro had lived at Mystic Aquarium since 2008, after originally being found in California in 2005. According to Mystic Aquarium, he was separated from his mother, rescued off the California coast, and found his 'forever home' here in Connecticut.

The Steller sea lion was one of the largest species seen at Mystic Aquarium. Their name comes from naturalist and explorer Georg Wilhelm Steller.

In a statement, Mystic Aquarium said of Astro, "His presence brought joy and wonder to all who had the privilege of witnessing his spirited character."

