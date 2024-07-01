New Haven gives fireworks safety advice ahead of massive July 4 display

The City of New Haven is getting ready to host its Fourth of July fireworks celebration on Thursday.

On Monday, Mayor Justin Elicker was joined by Fire Chief John Alston Jr. and Assistant Police Chief David Zannelli to discuss the upcoming celebrations and firework safety.

"It is one of the most exciting events of the year, people come from all around,” Mayor Elicker said.

The fireworks display will include 700 shells for a 25-minute show, according to Mayor Elicker.

Fire Chief Alston said safety is of utmost importance as the city’s fireworks celebration will be one of the largest in the state.

Chief Alston emphasized to the public to come and enjoy the fireworks show being put on by the city, rather than purchasing or making fireworks of your own.

"Please leave it to the professionals. We've done a wonderful job coordinating with all our agencies, but we cannot keep up with the amateur fireworks that go on," Alston said.

In the event a firework injures a person's hand or eyes, Paul Possenti, executive director of emergency services at Bridgeport Hospital recommends the following:

Don't attempt to rinse the eye as that can cause more damage

Don't put any pressure on it, avoid touching the injury

Do not use any ointments, seek medical attention

If it is a small burn on the hand, wash it with cool water for 20 minutes, then seek medical attention

The city's fireworks will be set off from the summit of East Rock Park at 9 p.m. on July 4th, the best viewing point will be at the Wilbur Cross Athletic Complex.

No Parking begins at 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: