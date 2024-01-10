Police investigate ‘tragic' death of newborn in Windsor

Police are investigating the tragic death of a newborn that was found dead inside a Windsor home Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they responded to a home on Tobey Avenue after getting a report of an unresponsive one-month-old at about 6:15 a.m.

Responding crews tried to resuscitate the baby but were unsuccessful. The newborn was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The police department says the incident appears to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will conduct an autopsy to determine the newborn's cause of death.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The Windsor community is grieving for the family. At this time, please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," the police department said in a statement.

Police are actively investigating.