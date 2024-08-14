Norwalk police officer retires after arrest, internal investigation

A Norwalk police officer retired Wednesday, two months after his arrest, according to Police Chief James Walsh.

Officer Hector Delgado was arrested in June after what the chief called "a disturbance." The department received a complaint from a citizen about an incident involving Delgado.

The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau began a criminal investigation and an arrest warrant was issued for Delgado, charging him with first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, and following too closely with a motor vehicle.

Delgado was placed on administrative leave and the department launched an internal investigation.

That investigation determined Delgado violated three sections of the Norwalk Police Manual: Conformance to Laws, Unbecoming Conduct, and Truthfulness, according to Chief Walsh.

"This finding concludes a thorough investigation into conduct that does not align with the values and standards we uphold as a police force," Walsh said in a statement. "As your Police Chief, my foremost responsibility is to ensure that the actions of our officers reflect the integrity, professionalism, and commitment to public safety that our community expects and deserves. When an officer fails to meet these expectations, it is essential that we take appropriate action to maintain the trust you have placed in us."