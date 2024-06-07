Norwalk

Norwalk police officer arrested after off-duty ‘disturbance'

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A Norwalk police officer was arrested Friday after an off-duty disturbance, according to Police Chief James Walsh.

Walsh said he received a complaint Thursday from a citizen about an incident involving Officer Hector Delgado.

The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau began a criminal investigation and an arrest warrant was issued for Delgado, charging him with first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, and following too closely with a motor vehicle.

Delgado was arrested on Friday and held on a $50,000 bond, according to Chief Walsh.

Delgado was placed on administrative leave and his police powers were suspended.

"As your Police Chief, I want to assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and transparency," Walsh said in a news release. "The actions of this officer do not reflect the values and principles that our department stands for. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and professionalism in all aspects of our service to the community. Any behavior that deviates from these standards will not be tolerated. I can assure you that I am dedicated to ethical behavior and am committed to fully investigating any allegations to the contrary."

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
