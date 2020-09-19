old saybrook

Old Saybrook Restaurant Closed After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

A popular shoreline restaurant in Old Saybrook will be closed through Sept. 22 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Liv's Oyster Bar said in a statement that an employee was exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus. They then took a rapid test that was positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant said they have contacted the local health department and have been consistent with all state and federal regulations.

Liv's Oyster Bar will be closed until all employees undergo testing.

"We have taken immediate action to disinfect the restaurant by hiring a professional company that uses an electrostatic sprayer for best coverage results," the restaurant said in a statement.

The restaurant will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The Old Saybrook and Westbrook Shacks were not impacted by the positive test result and will continue daily operations.

