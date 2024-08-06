New Haven

One dead, two injured after crash in New Haven

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in New Haven on Monday night.

Police said a Toyota Sienna and a Nissan Versa collided at Dixwell Avenue and Bassett Street around 9:46 p.m. and the driver of the Nissan was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died.

Police do not know who the driver is and said the person’s family has not been notified.

Investigators believe the Toyota Sienna was going south on Dixwell Avenue and tried to turn onto Bassett Street and the Nissan Versa was heading north on Dixwell Avenue at the same time when it collided with the Toyota as it entered the intersection.

The driver and passenger in the Sienna were transported to local hospitals and were listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information should call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

