Opening dates for movies and flea market at Mansfield Drive-In

The Mansfield Flea Market and Drive-In has announced its schedule for the 2024 season.

By Lia Holmes

The flea market is scheduled to kick off its spring season on March 24 if the weather allows. The drive-in is open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for shoppers.

Spanning 15,000 square feet, the indoor market boasts its own snack bar and handicapped-accessible bathrooms, while the outdoor space can accommodate over 300 vendors. Parking is available for $3 per car.

The Mansfield Drive-In Theatre will open for its spring season on April 5, promising an eclectic mix of "the latest movies as well as classic favorites" across its three expansive screens. Double features will be screened on each screen.

While movie selections for opening night are yet to be determined, patrons can expect a nostalgic experience at the drive-in, a cherished institution since its establishment in 1954.

For more information, visit their website.

