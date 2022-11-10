Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge to Be Lit in Red, White and Blue for Veterans Day

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be lit in red, white, and blue lights tonight and Friday night in recognition of Veterans Day.

The governor’s office said beacons capable of projecting lights nearly six miles into the clear night sky will shine on the bridge from sunset until the early morning hours.

“There are thousands of veterans of the United States military who call Connecticut their home, and we are indebted to the sacrifices they have made in service to their nation and the protection of our great country. We have an obligation to support our veterans, whether it be through quality healthcare, education, workforce training, affordable housing, and any other resources needed to live and work outside of the military. They made good on their promise to serve our nation, and it is our responsibility to be there for them. On this Veterans Day, I urge all Connecticut residents to take thank the veterans who bravely and honorably served the United States,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“There will never be enough words to express the gratitude we feel toward our Connecticut veterans. Returning to civilian life isn’t easy, and it is our job to serve our state’s veterans just as they have served for us. We should always take the opportunity to thank those who served, not just on Veteran’s Day. It’s important to remember that we are able to enjoy the freedoms we have today because of their courage, their bravery, and their sacrifice. I encourage everyone, whenever they see someone who is wearing a hat, a pin, please, to say thank you,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement.