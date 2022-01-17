Photos: Jan. 17 Nor'easter Brings Snow, Wind, Flooding

A powerful storm brought snow, sleet, strong winds and flooding to different parts of the state. If you have photos, share them with us at shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.

6 photos
1/6
NBC Connecticut
A nor’easter is causing some flooding in Groton.
2/6
NBC Connecticut
Areas of northern Connecticut, including Granby, saw a slushy mix of snow and sleet Monday morning.
3/6
NBC Connecticut
4/6
Nicole Favreau
Chase & Winston in their rubber ducky raincoats this morning in Woodstock
Valley.-Nicole Favreau
5/6
Nicole Favreau
Chase & Winston in their rubber ducky raincoats this morning in Woodstock
Valley.-Nicole Favreau
6/6
Eric Hickcox
Snow

More Photo Galleries

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022
In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022
In Photos: Bronx Blaze, Worst NYC Fire in 30+ Years, Leaves Dozens Gravely Injured
In Photos: Bronx Blaze, Worst NYC Fire in 30+ Years, Leaves Dozens Gravely Injured
Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures
Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures
Snow Photos: See How Much Snow Is Falling on Jan. 7, 2022
Snow Photos: See How Much Snow Is Falling on Jan. 7, 2022
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us