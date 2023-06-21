Photos: Wednesday at the 2023 Travelers Championship Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Your look at the sights and events that took place in Cromwell at TPC River Highlands on the eve of the 2023 Travelers Championship officially teeing off. 11 photos 1/11 NBC Connecticut Bob, Shannon and Gabby representing Team NBC CT at the Celebrity Mini-Golf event. 2/11 NBC Connecticut UConn basketball coach Geno Auriemma ready to play for charity on the mini golf course. 3/11 NBC Connecticut Shannon Miller watches as her teammate Bob Maxon lines up his putt on the mini golf course. 4/11 NBC Connecticut Celebrities playing for charity at the Travers Championship annual mini golf tournament. 5/11 NBC Connecticut Dylan Dreyer tees off at the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am. 6/11 NBC Connecticut Bridget Moynahan showing off her miniature golf skills in Cromwell. 7/11 NBC Connecticut From the court to the course: NBC CT’s Gabrielle Lucivero with UConn coach Geno Auriemma. 8/11 NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut’s Gabrielle Lucivero takes a swing! 9/11 NBC Connecticut Who is Dan Orlovsky’s caddy in his celebrity pro-am outing? His daughter! 10/11 NBC Connecticut Geno Auriemma and Bill Murray chatting on the course in Cromwell. 11/11 NBC Connecticut Bill Murray, Geno Auriemma, and other celebrities pose for photos before teeing off in the celebrity pro-am. This article tagged under: Travelers Championship More Photo Galleries Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment See photos of the boxes of classified documents at the heart of Donald Trump's 2nd indictment Wildfire smoke photos in NYC show ‘apocalyptic' sepia landscape Living in sepia: Photos from NYC show thick wildfire smoke creating orange glow