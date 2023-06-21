Photos: Wednesday at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Your look at the sights and events that took place in Cromwell at TPC River Highlands on the eve of the 2023 Travelers Championship officially teeing off.

Bob, Shannon and Gabby representing Team NBC CT at the Celebrity Mini-Golf event.
UConn basketball coach Geno Auriemma ready to play for charity on the mini golf course.
Shannon Miller watches as her teammate Bob Maxon lines up his putt on the mini golf course.
Celebrities playing for charity at the Travers Championship annual mini golf tournament.
Dylan Dreyer tees off at the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am.
Bridget Moynahan showing off her miniature golf skills in Cromwell.
From the court to the course: NBC CT’s Gabrielle Lucivero with UConn coach Geno Auriemma.
NBC Connecticut’s Gabrielle Lucivero takes a swing!
Who is Dan Orlovsky’s caddy in his celebrity pro-am outing? His daughter!
Geno Auriemma and Bill Murray chatting on the course in Cromwell.
Bill Murray, Geno Auriemma, and other celebrities pose for photos before teeing off in the celebrity pro-am.

