Police ID woman found dead near partially submerged vehicle in Glastonbury pond

Police have identified a woman who was found dead near a partially submerged vehicle in a pond at a country club in Glastonbury over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a pond at the Glastonbury Hills Country Club on Saturday around 9 a.m.

Once there, police said they found an unoccupied Acura SUV partially submerged in the pond.

According to police, a woman was found dead on a nearby cart path. She has been identified as 50-year-old Nailia Vodovskaia, of Glastonbury.

Investigators believe Vodovskaia's SUV drove on the golf course and into the pond.

The investigation is ongoing.