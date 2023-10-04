Police investigate disappearance of 60-year-old man in Putnam

Putnam police are actively investigating the disappearance of a 60-year-old man.

The police department said they're conducting a missing persons investigation for Jeffrey Livernoche.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap. The shirt and cap had Putnam YMCA logos on them, according to authorities.

Police said Livernoche is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2015 Ford F150 with CT registration 645EYN.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-928-6565.