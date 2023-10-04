Police investigate disappearance of 60-year-old man in Putnam

Putnam

Putnam police are actively investigating the disappearance of a 60-year-old man.

The police department said they're conducting a missing persons investigation for Jeffrey Livernoche.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap. The shirt and cap had Putnam YMCA logos on them, according to authorities.

Police said Livernoche is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2015 Ford F150 with CT registration 645EYN.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-928-6565.

