Police investigate double shooting in New Haven

Police are investigating a reported double shooting in New Haven on Monday night.
Authorities said they're responding to the area of Munson and Mansfield streets.
Two people were shot during the incident, police said. There is no threat to the public.
The investigation remains ongoing.
