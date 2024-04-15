new haven

Police investigate double shooting in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a reported double shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Authorities said they're responding to the area of Munson and Mansfield streets.

Two people were shot during the incident, police said. There is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

