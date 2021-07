A shooting investigation is underway in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to Stanley Street around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, a man was shot and he is in serious, but stable condition.

Multiple police vehicles can be seen blocking off part of Stanley Street. Several evidence markers are also in the road.

There is no threat to the public, police said.