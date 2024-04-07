Southington

Robberies reported at 2 Southington gas stations around the same time

By Cailyn Blonstein

Southington Police Department

Police are investigating robberies at two Southington gas stations that happened around the same time early Sunday morning.

Officers first received a call from the Shell Station on Queen Street about a robbery around 4:55 a.m. Store employees told police that three men entered the store and demanded the employee open the cash register. The men reportedly took cash and cigarettes.

While responding to the Shell Station, police said there was a second 911 call about a 7-Eleven on Queen Street with the same crime happening there. At 7-Eleven, two men reportedly entered the store and demanded the employee open the cash register. Investigators said both men can be seen leaving the store with cash in hand.

Authorities believe the incidents are possibly connected. Police have not released details about what the suspects look like or what they were wearing.

A stolen Hyundai Tucson with a license plate of BJ-35331 was seen leaving the area. That vehicle is believed to have been involved in numerous other robberies and thefts nearby including in Newington and Cromwell.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brandon Massarelli at (860) 378-1643.

