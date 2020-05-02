seymour

Route 8 in Seymour Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Overturns

Route 8 Southbound has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer accident Saturday afternoon.

Troopers from Troop I-Bethany were dispatched to Route 8 southbound near exit 22 after getting a report of a crash involving a rollover tanker around 12:15 p.m.

According to officials, Route 8 southbound was closed between exits 22 and 20. The exit 22 on ramp to Route 8 south was also closed. The highway has since fully reopened.

Injuries were reported. State police said they appear to be non-life threatening.

Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officers were contacted and responded to the scene for a minor fuel leak, authorities added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

