Route 8 in Seymour Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Overturns

Route 8 Southbound has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer accident Saturday afternoon.

Troopers from Troop I-Bethany were dispatched to Route 8 southbound near exit 22 after getting a report of a crash involving a rollover tanker around 12:15 p.m.

According to officials, Route 8 southbound was closed between exits 22 and 20. The exit 22 on ramp to Route 8 south was also closed. The highway has since fully reopened.

#CTtraffic Route 8 Southbound, Exit 22 in the town of Seymour is closed. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 2, 2020

Injuries were reported. State police said they appear to be non-life threatening.

Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officers were contacted and responded to the scene for a minor fuel leak, authorities added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.