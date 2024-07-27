Shelter-in-place order lifted after multiple gunshots at East Haven home

A man has been taken into custody after reports of gunshots coming from a home in East Haven and the shelter-in-place order that was issued has been lifted.

Police said dispatchers received reports of multiple gunshots coming from a home in the 20 block of Charnes Drive around 11:35 p.m. Friday.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the home and identified a 42-year-old man as a suspect. Authorities said he had shot several series of gunshots from the back of his home.

A shelter-in-place order was issued to the residents nearby as the South-Central Regional SWAT Team was activated.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Contact was made with the man by a police sergeant. She reportedly persuaded him to leave the home slowly with his hands up. He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged accordingly.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with audio or video of the gunshots on Charnes Drive should contact Detective Jon Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com or (203) 468-3820.