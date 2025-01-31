Police investigating after man was shot at bar in New London

Police said a man was shot at a bar in New London on Thursday night.

Officers responded to Favorites Bistro Bar at 90 Bank St. around 8:54 p.m. after getting a report that gunshots were fired and someone might have been shot, police said.

They found a 27-year-old man and provided medical care, then the man was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit a tip through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip and the information to Tip411 (847411).