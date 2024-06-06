State Board of Education OKs closer look at Hartford schools' finances

On Wednesday, the State Board of Education gave the OK for the Education Commissioner to take steps to help shore up the finances at Hartford Public Schools.

It is not a state takeover or a promise of more money.

“There is a three-pronged approach beginning immediately and phased in the next few months that will undertake a few things,” Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said.

First is a magnet school assessment of funding, especially considering the court order in the Sheff v. O’Neill case.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There’s also Special Education Services Assessment and Enhancement.

And finally, there will be a look at Improvement of Financial Systems to find both short-term and long-term fixes.

The district has faced rising costs including when it comes to tuition.

“It is well documented that our overall revenue has remained relatively flat over the last seven years while our expenses have outgrown that same, over that same period,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

When the district faced a $38 million deficit for the upcoming budget year, that shortfall was decreased by cutting positions and with the help of the city and state.

“We are committed to investing our resources in ways that meet the students,, that meet the needs of all of our students. That is in an unsustainable space right now given the challenges,” said Torres-Rodriguez.

Hartford’s mayor is also supporting this move as part of an effort to help make sure students have the resources they need, though he admits solving the challenges won’t happen overnight.