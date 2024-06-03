Student hospitalized after falling into water at West Haven beach

A student was revived after falling into the water at a West Haven beach during a school field trip on Monday and she has been taken to the hospital.

Officials from New Haven Public Schools said the East Rock student fell into the water and staff revived her.

She was taken to a hospital to be evacuated and the school department said they are providing counseling for students who were there and saw what happened.

