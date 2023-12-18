Tackling Loneliness

A survey shows people feel lonelier during the holidays, but it's a small part of a large epidemic that the U.S. Surgeon General says can increase someone's risk of premature death. Members of the United Way of Connecticut speak about the organization's efforts to increase social connection and how we can all do the same in our everyday lives.

The Center for Inclusion and Belonging has developed the Barometer of Belonging to help measure how connected someone feels to society. In a newly released report, the group explains how a majority of the nearly 5,000 people surveyed said they didn't feel like they belonged at work, in their local community, or in the country.

From an increased risk of heart disease to cognitive decline, loneliness is not just something that impacts people mentally, but physically as well. The Connecticut Collaborative to End Loneliness is working to create guidelines for health officials so they can better spot and treat the markers of loneliness.