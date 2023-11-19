Waterbury

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Waterbury

NBC Connecticut

A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers received a report of a gunshot victim that had been dropped off at the emergency room at Saint Mary's Hospital on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the 18-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near North Main Street and Kingsbury Street.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or Crimestoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us